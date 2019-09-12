|
Metcalfe David Sarah, John and families
would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, former business colleagues and customers for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sad loss of David.
Thanks also to Ward 11,
Dewsbury District Hospital for their care and to Rev Robert Bailey for his comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring
and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019