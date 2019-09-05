|
|
|
Metcalfe David On 25th August 2019,
in hospital, of Dewsbury
and latterly Spain,
aged 77 years, David,
beloved husband of the late Ruth, dearly loved father of Sarah and John, dear father-in-law of Martin
and Debbie, much loved grandad
of Megan, Lucy and Tom and
beloved brother of Ronnie.
Funeral service will take place at Thornhill Parish Church on Tuesday 10th September
at 12 noon followed by
private committal at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed on the plates provided for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019