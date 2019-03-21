Home

KNIGHT David On 27th February 2019, David passed away suddenly at his home, aged 80 years of Birkenshaw.

Dearly loved husband of the late Christine, sadly missed dad of Antony, father-in-law to Mary and dearly loved grandad of Ella.

Funeral service and cremation to take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday
27th March 2019 at 9.30 am.

Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received in memory of David to Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which there will be a plate provided at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.

Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
