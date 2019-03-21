|
JACKSON David On 11th March 2019 peacefully and of Birstall, aged 76 years.
A much loved husband to Julie and a loving dad to Debra & Lynn and a much missed grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 28th March at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if desired for Kirkwood Hospice and may
be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
