HUNTER David Philip, Beverley, Adrian and families would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, messages and cards of condolence and generous donations received for the benefit of the Take Heart Appeal at LGI received following the
sudden sad loss of David.
Thanks also to the local police
and ambulance crew for their prompt attention and care and to
Mrs Christine Freeman
for her comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith Brooke
and her team at George
Brooke Ltd Funeral Directors
for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
