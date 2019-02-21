|
HUNTER David On 12th February 2019,
suddenly at home, Westborough, Dewsbury, aged 80 years,
David, much loved dad of
Philip, Beverley and Adrian,
a very dear father-in-law of Dawn, Jeff and Maria, beloved companion of the late Marlene, a dearly loved grandad and great grandad. Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 15th March 2019 at 11.30am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of the
Take Heart Appeal, L.G.I.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
