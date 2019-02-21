Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hunter

Notice Condolences

David Hunter Notice
HUNTER David On 12th February 2019,
suddenly at home, Westborough, Dewsbury, aged 80 years,
David, much loved dad of
Philip, Beverley and Adrian,
a very dear father-in-law of Dawn, Jeff and Maria, beloved companion of the late Marlene, a dearly loved grandad and great grandad. Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 15th March 2019 at 11.30am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of the
Take Heart Appeal, L.G.I.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.