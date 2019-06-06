|
Harpin David On 25th May 2019 in hospital of Hunsworth, David aged 85 years. The beloved husband of the late Brenda, dearly loved and loving dad of Mark, a very dear father-in-law of Gillian and a devoted grandad and great grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 13th June 2019
at 12 noon. Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
