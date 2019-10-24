Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30
St Michael and All Angels Church
Thornhill
HARDCASTLE DAVID Unexpectedly on 10th October 2019 aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Tracy, Chris and Vicky, Tim and Joanne, dear brother to Stephen, adored granddad and great-granddad.
Will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of David's life will be held in its entirety at St Michael and All Angels Church, Thornhill on Monday 4th November at 12:30pm. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the Church to benefit Mountain Rescue.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
