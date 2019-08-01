|
|
|
Crawshaw David On 23rd July 2019, of Brighouse, formerly of Cleckheaton,
Dave, aged 68 years.
The dearly loved and loving
dad of Helen and Richard,
a dear father-in-law and
devoted grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 12.45 pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The Huddersfield Town Foundation. A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019