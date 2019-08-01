Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Crawshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Crawshaw

Notice Condolences

David Crawshaw Notice
Crawshaw David On 23rd July 2019, of Brighouse, formerly of Cleckheaton,
Dave, aged 68 years.
The dearly loved and loving
dad of Helen and Richard,
a dear father-in-law and
devoted grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 12.45 pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The Huddersfield Town Foundation. A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.