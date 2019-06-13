|
Charlesworth David Mrs Sandra Charlesworth and family convey sincere thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours, members of Dewsbury & District Golf Club and former customers for the many cards, expressions
of sympathy, flowers, and generous donations for the
benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the
sudden sad loss of David.
Thanks to the doctors and staff
of North Road Surgery,
the Ambulance Crew and Staff of Ward 31 Pinderfields Hospital for their care and to Mr Paul Simpson for his words of comfort at this
sad time. Finally to Helen and
staff of George Brooke Ltd for caring and professional
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
