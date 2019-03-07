|
Appleyard David On 23rd February 2019, of Wyke, David, aged 73 years.
The beloved brother of Graham, very dear brother-in-law of Angela, loving uncle of Amanda, Simon and Joanne
and good friend to many.
Service will take place at Scholes Parish Church, Cleckheaton on Thursday 14th March 2019
at 11.00 am, prior to cremation at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland, 12 noon.
Friends please meet at the Church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to the Marie Curie Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
