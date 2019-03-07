Home

Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00
Scholes Parish Church
Cleckheaton
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
David Appleyard Notice
Appleyard David On 23rd February 2019, of Wyke, David, aged 73 years.
The beloved brother of Graham, very dear brother-in-law of Angela, loving uncle of Amanda, Simon and Joanne
and good friend to many.
Service will take place at Scholes Parish Church, Cleckheaton on Thursday 14th March 2019
at 11.00 am, prior to cremation at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland, 12 noon.
Friends please meet at the Church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to the Marie Curie Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
