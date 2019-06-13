|
Uttley nee Millar
Constance (Connie) Peacefully at home on
the 6th June 2019,
aged 88 years with her devoted daughter Evie by her side.
Connie of Heckmondwike.
The beloved wife of the
late George. A much loved sister
of Dorothy and a very dear
auntie, great auntie and friend
to many, particularly Ronnie
who was like a son.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Batley on Wednesday 26th June at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, however if desired, donations
in lieu would be appreciated
for the family's chosen charity for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
