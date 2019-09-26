|
Marchant Constance (Connie) September 17th in hospital after a short illness aged 93 years. Connie, dearly beloved wife of Colin, a much loved mother of Stuart and a dear mother in law
of Diane.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at Parkwood Crematorium commencing at 12.45 followed by a thanksgiving service at Aldergate Methodist Chapel Common Road, Low Moor BD12 0TN commencing at 13.30.
Family flowers only by request, but donations may given to Alzheimer's Research in memory of Connie.
A collection box will be made available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019