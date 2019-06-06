|
Sheard Connie Reggie and family convey
their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign received following
the sad loss of Connie.
Sincere thanks to the
District Nurses and Dr Dadibhai, Eightlands Surgery for their assistance and care and to
Rev N Walpole for his words of comfort at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and her team at George Brooke Ltd for their kind care and professionalism throughout.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
