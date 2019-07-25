|
Jagger Colin On Saturday July 13th
in hospital and of Heckmondwike, aged 82 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Julie, much loved dad of Susan, loving grandad to Amanda, Claire and Nicola, loving great grandad
to Cameron, Corey, Courtney, Poppy, Marlie and Chay.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday August 2nd at Huddersfield Crematorium at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation and Yorkshire Air Ambulance
may be given after the service.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019