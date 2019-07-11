|
|
|
WILLIAMS Claudius Herbert On 6th July 2019, surrounded by his family, in hospital, of Earlsheaton, aged 84 years, Claude, beloved dad of Caroline, Elizabeth, Jacqueline, Karen, Christopher, Shayne, Vanessa, Conrad and Sarah, a dear and loved father in law, grandad,
great-grandad, brother, brother in law and uncle.
Now re-united with Sylvia.
Due to the continued closure of Dewsbury Moor Crematorium, Claude's funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Saturday 20th July 2019 at 11.15am.
Family and friends are asked to accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in his memory may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of
MS Society, Action Cerebral Palsy and the British Lung Foundation.
Those not able to attend the service will be made most welcome at Earlsheaton Central WMC from 12.30pm onwards.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019