Williams Claude The family of the late
Claude Williams would like to
convey their heartfelt thanks
to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, messages of condolence
and donations in the sum of £561.68 for the benefit of
Action Cerebral Palsy, M.S Society and The British Lung Foundation received during their
recent sad loss.
Thanks also to the Dr's and staff of Earlsheaton Medical Centre and Dewsbury & Pinderfields Hospitals for their care and attention,
to Rev M Naylor for his visit and comforting words at the funeral service and the Directors and staff of George Brooke Ltd for their exceptional care and professionalism throughout.
Finally the outstanding show
of attendance was a great
comfort to all the family.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019