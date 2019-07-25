Resources More Obituaries for Claude Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claude Williams

Notice Williams Claude The family of the late

Claude Williams would like to

convey their heartfelt thanks

to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, messages of condolence

and donations in the sum of £561.68 for the benefit of

Action Cerebral Palsy, M.S Society and The British Lung Foundation received during their

recent sad loss.

Thanks also to the Dr's and staff of Earlsheaton Medical Centre and Dewsbury & Pinderfields Hospitals for their care and attention,

to Rev M Naylor for his visit and comforting words at the funeral service and the Directors and staff of George Brooke Ltd for their exceptional care and professionalism throughout.

Finally the outstanding show

of attendance was a great

