CUNNINGHAM Claire Louise On 4th February 2019,
peacefully at her home in
Crigglestone, Wakefield,
formerly of Mirfield, aged 51 years,
Claire much loved daughter of
Joseph and the late Rita,
dearly loved sister of
the late Catherine
and a very dear and loved friend.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady & St Paulinus R C Church, Dewsbury on Tuesday
26th February 2019 at 1.30pm
followed by committal at
Wakefield Crematorium at 3pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation
and meet at the church.
Mourning clothes
are not required.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of the
Marie Curie Nurses Fund.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
