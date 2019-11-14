Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Morgan

Notice Condolences

Christopher Morgan Notice
MORGAN CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN On 31st October 2019,
died suddenly
at his mother's home,
aged 55 years, Chris,
very much loved son of
Marie and the late Derek,
beloved dad of Tara, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Prayers will be held at
St Joseph's RC Church on
Friday 22nd November 2019 at 9.30am, followed by a celebration of his life at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 10.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Chris may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd. for the benefit of Thrombosis UK.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -