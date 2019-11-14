|
|
|
MORGAN CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN On 31st October 2019,
died suddenly
at his mother's home,
aged 55 years, Chris,
very much loved son of
Marie and the late Derek,
beloved dad of Tara, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Prayers will be held at
St Joseph's RC Church on
Friday 22nd November 2019 at 9.30am, followed by a celebration of his life at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 10.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Chris may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd. for the benefit of Thrombosis UK.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019