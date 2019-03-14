|
Carbutt Christopher John
(Chris) On March 2nd 2019, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Chris
aged 72 years of Mirfield.
Beloved Husband of the late Jane, dearly loved Dad of James and Ben, also a much loved Brother, Uncle and a very good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday March 27th at 1.15pm. Flowers may be delivered to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard,
8 Nettleton Road, Mirfield,
WF14 9AA, before 12noon on the day of the service, alternatively donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated
for Kirkwood Hospice, a plate for this purpose will be available.
Enquiries to the Funeral Home,
Tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
