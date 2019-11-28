Home

Ward Christine Brian, Beverley, Michelle, Deborah, Glyn and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of
The British Lung Foundation received during their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of Earlsheaton Medical Centre, Carers, ambulance crew and everyone involved in the care of Christine and Rev A Shackleton for her comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally, to Judith and staff of George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
