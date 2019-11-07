Home

Christine Ward

Christine Ward Notice
WARD née Kaye
Christine On 31st October 2019,
suddenly at home,
Chickenley, Dewsbury,
aged 74 years, Christine,
beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mum of Beverley,
Michelle, Deborah and Glyn,
much loved sister of
Maureen, Jean and Alfie,
a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.

Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday 15th November 2019
at 10:30am.

Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit
of The British Lung Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019
