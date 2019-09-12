|
|
|
Smith nee Brown
Christine Elsie On 6th September 2019, peacefully at her daughter's residence, of Batley, aged 77 years, Christine, beloved wife of the late Allan,
much loved mum of Julie,
Stuart, Paul, David, Jennifer and
Sarah, a very dear and loved mother-in-law, nana
and great nana, sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday 19th September 2019
at 1pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019