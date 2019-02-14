|
|
|
SHINGLETON Christine On 29th January 2019, at her home in Batley, aged 71 years, Christine, very much loved mum of Andrew, dear mother in law of Melanie, much loved grandma of Benjamin, Megan and Amber,
loving great-grandma of Arthur and Andrew, a beloved sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Mary of the Angels RC Church, Batley on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 10.45am, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only, donations in her memory may be placed in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The PDSA.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More