Powell Christine Peacefully in hospital on
11th June 2019, aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jeffrey. A dearly loved mum of
Julie and Mark.
Also a dear mother-in-law and much loved grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 15th July at 11.15am. Would friends please accept
this intimation.
No flowers by request, however donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the benefit of the family's chosen charity for which a collection box will be available following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
