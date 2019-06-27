Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Powell

Notice Condolences

Christine Powell Notice
Powell Christine Peacefully in hospital on
11th June 2019, aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jeffrey. A dearly loved mum of
Julie and Mark.
Also a dear mother-in-law and much loved grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 15th July at 11.15am. Would friends please accept
this intimation.
No flowers by request, however donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the benefit of the family's chosen charity for which a collection box will be available following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.