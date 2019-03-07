Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
15:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Christine Hopkins Notice
Hopkins Christine
(nee Smith) On the 2nd March 2019
peacefully at home,
surrounded by her family,
Christine aged 75 years.
The beloved wife of the late Keith. A much loved mum,
grandma and sister.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March at 3.15pm. Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for MIND for which a collection
box will be provided
following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
