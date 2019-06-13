|
|
|
EGAN Christine Patricia, Shaun, Julie,
Karen and Matthew
would like to thank all
relatives and friends for the
many kind thoughts and
expressions of sympathy
following the sad loss
of Christine.
Special thanks to
Judith and Simon
for their continued love,
help and support.
We would like to say
thank you to
Revd Dr. Martin Naylor
and Tineke Bentley
for the comforting service
and also to those who
gave donations in Christine's
memory to the
Happy Memories Dementia
Support Group.
Thanks are extended to
Andrew Box of
Box's Funeral Directors
for his help and
efficient arrangements,
to the staff of
Lydgate Lodge Care Home
for their compassion
and to the parishioners of
Batley Parish Church
for their loving kindness.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
Read More