Notice EGAN Christine Patricia, Shaun, Julie,

Karen and Matthew

would like to thank all

relatives and friends for the

many kind thoughts and

expressions of sympathy

following the sad loss

of Christine.

Special thanks to

Judith and Simon

for their continued love,

help and support.

We would like to say

thank you to

Revd Dr. Martin Naylor

and Tineke Bentley

for the comforting service

and also to those who

gave donations in Christine's

memory to the

Happy Memories Dementia

Support Group.

Thanks are extended to

Andrew Box of

Box's Funeral Directors

for his help and

efficient arrangements,

to the staff of

Lydgate Lodge Care Home

for their compassion

and to the parishioners of

Batley Parish Church

for their loving kindness.