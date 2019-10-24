Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Christine Barker Notice
BARKER Christine On 18th October 2019, peacefully at home in Birstall surrounded by her family, aged 71 years, Christine a loving wife, mum, grandma, great-grandma & sister. The Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 11.30, family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Marie Curie', a donation box will be available on leaving the Chapel. Friends accept this intimation to meet at the Crematorium and afterwards at Birstall 'Irish' Nash for refreshments. Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
