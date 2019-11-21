|
|
|
Sheard Christina
(Tina) The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, the many lovely cards of condolence and beautiful flowers.
A special thank you to everyone who attended Tina's service and for their most generous donations
made in her memory.
Special thanks also to
Rev Karen Nicholl for her
comforting words and prayers.
A grateful thank you to Tina's
church family, Dr's and staff
at Calderdale Royal Infirmary
and Birch Park Residential Care Home for their love and support. Finally thanks to Shawn and staff at David Butterfield Funeral Directors for their caring arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019