|
|
|
Sheard Christina
(Tina) In hospital
surrounded by family
on 26th October 2019,
aged 84 years and of Gomersal.
The beloved wife of the late Dick and a dearly loved mum of Richard, Janet, Michael, Jane, Philip and Jonathan. A much loved grandma, great grandma, sister and auntie.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church Gomersal on Tuesday 12th November at 11.00am
and will be followed by a private family committal. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations
in memory of Tina to
Martin House Hospice.
For any enquiries please
contact David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019