|
|
|
WALKER Charles Eric
"Charlie" On 13th March 2019, peacefully at
Linson Court Nursing Home,
of Batley, aged 86 years, Charlie,
beloved husband of Margaret,
much loved dad of Anne and Jane,
loving grandad of
Nick, Jon and Josh and
a cherished great-grandad
of Frankie, Poppy and Sebastian,
remembered with love
by Maria and Sammy.
Funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April 2019
at 11.40am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit
of The RAF Benevolent Fund.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More