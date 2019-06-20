Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
12:00
St. Paul's R.C. Church
Cleckheaton
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
13:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Celia Dalton Notice
Dalton Celia Peacefully in hospital on the
13th June 2019 aged 72 years
and of Hartshead.
The beloved wife of Peter.
A dearly loved mum of Paul and Mark, dear mother-in-law of Louise and Lorraine.
A much loved grandma of Ben, Joseph and Libby.
The funeral service will take place at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Cleckheaton on Thursday 4th July at 12.00 noon and will be followed by the committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu will be appreciated for Kirkwood Hospice for which a collection box will be provided following the service. Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
