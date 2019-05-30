|
CLEGG née Parkes
Cecilia On 23rd May 2019, whilst in the safe care of Fieldhead Court Nursing Home, Thornhill,
aged 97 years, Cecilia, devoted wife of the late Cyril, loving and much loved mother of Martyn and Annette, dear mother in law of Paul, beloved grandmother of
Sally & David, Rebecca & Ian and Hannah & James and proud great grandmother of Oliver, Emily, Zara, Max, Ty and Lexi.
Funeral service and interment will be held at St Michael and
All Angels Parish Church, Thornhill on Thursday 13th June 2019
at 11.15am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. No flowers by request, donations in lieu may be placed on the collection plate in church for the benefit of Fieldhead Court Residents Fund.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
