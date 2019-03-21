|
|
|
WHITTAKER nee Hollings
Catherine On 9th March 2019,
in hospital, and of Dewsbury,
aged 84 years, Cath,
beloved wife of Frank,
much loved mum of Kevin, Janet,
Susan, Diane and Neal,
a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on
Friday 5th April 2019 at 1.40pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided
or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of the Salvation Army, Batley.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
