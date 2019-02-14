Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Morgan

Notice Condolences

Catherine Morgan Notice
MORGAN née Rock
Formerly
Birkenshaw & Rayner
Catherine On 24th January 2019,
at Manorcroft Nursing Home,
with her family at her side,
aged 79 years, Cath,
beloved wife of the late Frank,
much loved mum of
Karen, Debbie and Sean,
very dear mother in law
of Mick and Tracey,
dearly loved grandma of Daniel,
Benjamin, Kayleigh, Kirsty, Callum,
Kelsey, Adam, Thomas and Alice,
a precious great-grandma,
dear step-mum, loving sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 1st March 2019 at 11.30am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit
of Marie Curie Cancer Care.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.