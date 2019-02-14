|
|
|
MORGAN née Rock
Formerly
Birkenshaw & Rayner
Catherine On 24th January 2019,
at Manorcroft Nursing Home,
with her family at her side,
aged 79 years, Cath,
beloved wife of the late Frank,
much loved mum of
Karen, Debbie and Sean,
very dear mother in law
of Mick and Tracey,
dearly loved grandma of Daniel,
Benjamin, Kayleigh, Kirsty, Callum,
Kelsey, Adam, Thomas and Alice,
a precious great-grandma,
dear step-mum, loving sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 1st March 2019 at 11.30am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit
of Marie Curie Cancer Care.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
