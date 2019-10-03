Resources More Obituaries for Catherine McAnany Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine McAnany

Notice McANANY

Catherine Anne and Louise's families would like to sincerely thank relatives and friends for all their kind messages of sympathy following

their loss of Catherine.

Special thanks to Monsignor Faley for his comforting words and touching requiem mass.

We are grateful to the Wakefield out of hours medical service, especially Dr Aris Shaikh who showed great compassion and care and to the District Nurses. Our deep thanks goes to all the staff at Oak Park Care Home for the kindness and friendship they extended to Mum.

We would also like

to thank all at Coop Funeralcare,

(Wakefield and Chester Le Street)

for their kind care in attending

to the funeral arrangements.

Many thanks for the generous donations which raised £200 for British Heart Foundation. Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019