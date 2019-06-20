|
|
|
Hardy Catherine Cherrie
1927 - 2019 Peacefully on
Wednesday 12th June 2019
in the excellent care of
Claremont House Residential Home, Heckmondwike and of Towngate, Mirfield, aged 91, Cath, dearly loved wife of the late James, much loved mum of Ian and Philip, dear mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
"Cath will be greatly missed by all her family and friends."
A service of celebration for
Cath's life will take place on
Friday 21st June 2019 at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 10:30 a.m.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu,
if so desired for the benefit of the Alzheimer's Society may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
Read More