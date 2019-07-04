Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Glew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Glew

Notice Condolences

Catherine Glew Notice
GLEW née Howgate
Catherine On 24th June 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 80 years, Cath,
loving wife of
George Arthur Glew,
beloved mother of
David, Andrew and Mark,
a dear mother in law, grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Friday 12th July 2019 at 11am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of
Cath may be placed in the
collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.