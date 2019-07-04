|
|
|
GLEW née Howgate
Catherine On 24th June 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 80 years, Cath,
loving wife of
George Arthur Glew,
beloved mother of
David, Andrew and Mark,
a dear mother in law, grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Friday 12th July 2019 at 11am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of
Cath may be placed in the
collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019