|
|
|
Fox Catherine The family of the late Catherine wish to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy received.
A grateful thank you to everyone who attended Catherine's service and for their generous donations for the Alzheimer's Society which totalled £345.00 and £20.00 for BLESMA. Special thanks to
Mrs Heather David for her visit and most comforting service and also to all staff and carers at Willow House Care Home for Ladies, Liversedge, for the love
and care given to Catherine.
Finally, thanking Shawn and staff at David Butterfield Funeral Directors for their caring arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019