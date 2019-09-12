|
|
|
Fox Catherine
(née Purssell) Peacefully at Willow House
Care Home on the
8th September 2019,
aged 91 years and
formerly of Scholes.
The beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mum of the late Christine, sadly missed by
Malcolm and Maggie, Paul and Mary. A loving grandma to Nicky,
Lisa and Jack. Also a loved sister to Miriam and dear auntie to
Andrea and family.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 19th September
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for
the Alzheimer's Society for
which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019