|
|
|
FARRAR Catherine
(Cath/Kathleen) On 2nd December 2019,
peacefully at home, Carlinghow, Batley, aged 89 years, Cath, beloved sister of the late Agnes, Anne, Peter and Desmond,
a dearly loved auntie, great auntie and great great auntie.
Cath will be received into
St Joseph's R C Church,
Batley Carr on
Monday 16th December 2019
at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 17th December at 9.30am followed by interment
at Batley Cemetery.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for
the benefit of Catholic Care.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019