Price Carolyn
née Stead Peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice on the 23rd May 2019 with her family at her side.
Carolyn aged 74 years of Liversedge.
The beloved wife of Malcolm.
A dearly loved mum of Graham and Howard, step mum of Neil and Shelley. Also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma, sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 18th June at 11.15am. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please however, if desired donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice for which a collection box will be available following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
