Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Frost Carol Zina On 16th September 2019 formerly of Gomersal, Carol, aged 68 years.

The beloved wife of the late Mike, dearly loved and loving mum of of Steven, Karen, Donna and Tina,
a very dear mother-in-law and a devoted nan and great nan.
A celebration of her life will be
held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 3rd
October 2019 at 12.45 pm.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to A.E.C.C.. A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019
