Auty nee Medlock
Carol On 7th September 2019, at Kirkwood Hospice, of Mirfield, aged 66 years, Carol,
loving and much loved wife of Tony, dearly loved mum of Darren, Mark, Gemma and Nicola, beloved nanna of Kaysha, Jermaine, Romanie, Cyrus, Jaden, Kyomi and
the late Charlise, a very dear
sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Friday 27th September 2019
at 10.30am. Friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Carol may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The Kidney Patients Assoc., Kirkwood Hospice and
The Take Heart Appeal at LGI.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019