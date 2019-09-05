Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
Greaves Carl In Hospital on 30th August 2019 after a long illness.
Carl aged 76 years Cleckheaton. The beloved husband of Ann and dearly loved dad of Alison,
very dear father-in-law of Chris. Also a dear brother-in-law of Bob, Christine and Max and a loved cousin and uncle.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 19th September
at 10.30am.
Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for The Stroke Association for which a collection box will be provided following
the service.
For any enquiries please contact David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019
