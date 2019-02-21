|
|
|
WILBY Brian Daphne and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following
the sad loss of Brian.
A special thank you to Brian's Oncologist Dr Kamposioras for his love and support throughout Brian's treatment.
Sincere thanks also to everyone at Kirkwood Hospice and
Albion Mount Surgery for their care and to Pinderfields Hospital for their attention,
to Mr Martyn Beecham for his visit and words of tribute and to
Helen, Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
