Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway Funeral Services Ltd (Cleckheaton)
53, Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3LP
01274 891335
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00
St Pauls of the Cross RC Church
Cleckheaton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Thornton

Notice Condolences

Brian Thornton Notice
THORNTON Brian Percy Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Brian who departed this life peacefully at Dewsbury District Hospital on 22nd March 2019, aged 75 years.
The much loved husband of Kathleen, the loving dad of Sherry & Mark, a cherished grandad to Kelly, Sarah, Jack and Rebecca
and good friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Pauls of the Cross RC Church, Cleckheaton on Thursday 4th April at 10am, Brian will of been received into church the evening before. Following the Requiem Mass the interment will be at Cleckheaton New Cemetery. Family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in memory
of Brian may be given
to Cancer Research. A collection box will be at the service
for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel:01274 891335
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.