THORNTON Brian Percy Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Brian who departed this life peacefully at Dewsbury District Hospital on 22nd March 2019, aged 75 years.

The much loved husband of Kathleen, the loving dad of Sherry & Mark, a cherished grandad to Kelly, Sarah, Jack and Rebecca

and good friend to many.

Requiem Mass will be held at

St Pauls of the Cross RC Church, Cleckheaton on Thursday 4th April at 10am, Brian will of been received into church the evening before. Following the Requiem Mass the interment will be at Cleckheaton New Cemetery. Family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in memory

of Brian may be given

to Cancer Research. A collection box will be at the service

for this purpose.

All enquiries to

Gateway Funeral Services.

