ROBERTS Brian Carolyn and family would like
to sincerely thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for
their kind expressions of sympathy, messages and cards of
condolence, generous donations
and attendance at the
funeral service.
Grateful thanks to
Doctor Lawson and Dianne
the practice nurse, for all
their care and attention.
Thanks also to
Mr Martyn Jones
for his visit and words at
the funeral service.
And to Andrew at
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for his help and efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019