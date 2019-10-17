|
|
|
ROBERTS Brian On Wednesday, October 9th
aged 74 years.
Peacefully at his home in Batley
surrounded by his family.
Brian,
much loved husband of
Carolyn,
loving dad of
Sharon, Shane and Scott,
father-in-law of
Paul, Sharon and Donna,
a loving and much loved
grandad and great grandad
and dear brother of Alan.
Funeral service will take place at
Batley Cemetery Chapel
on Monday, October 21st
at 11am
followed by interment in
the cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Brian,
which will be shared between
Children's Heart Surgery Fund
at Leeds General Infirmary
and
Elsie Mae Normington
Cuddle Cot Foundation,
may be made on leaving
the service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019