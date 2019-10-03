Home

MORTIMER Brian Suddenly on
23rd September 2019,
at home in Birstall, aged 69 years.
Brian, dearly loved by his
wife Kate, family & friends.

The Funeral Service will be held at St.Peter's Church, Birstall on Tuesday 15th October at 11.00, followed by a private
Committal Service at
Cottingley Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be shared between 'British Heart Foundation' & 'Diabetes UK', a donation box will be available on leaving the Church.
Friends accept this intimation
to meet at Church and afterwards at Healds Hall Hotel
for refreshments.

Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019
